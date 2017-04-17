Fire Averted On Third Mainland Bridge

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A fire incident was averted Monday morning on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The fire broke from the cables in one of the holes on the Bridge.

The officials of the Federal Road Management Agency (FERMA) and the electricity generation companies (GENCOS) averted the fire from spreading.

Also, Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the incident in a tweet Monday morning.

Please follow and like us: