BREAKING: Fire Guts NIPOST Headquarters in Abuja

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Postal Service Headquarters was on Wednesday hit by an early morning fire, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

The Federal Capital territory Fire Service personnel were, however, on hand to contain the fire, which attracted a large crowd at the busy Garki 2 in Abuja.

Efforts by a NAN correspondent to get information from officials of the service, on what led to the incident, were abortive.

A security officer, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the fire started at about 8:40 a.m.

An eyewitness, Mr Adamu Bala, said he drew the attention of the security officers guarding the building when he saw smoke coming from the back of the building./(NAN)

