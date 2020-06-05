Fire Incident Reported in Nigeria Presidential Villa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A fire outbreak has been reported near the Aso Rock villa chapel on Thursday.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, who confirmed this incident, described it as a “minor” fire outbreak stressing that the fire was triggered by an electrical spark.

Shehu said: “The incident, linked to an electrical spark, was immediately brought under control by alert staff using available fire extinguishers well ahead of the arrival of the Federal Fire Service trucks stationed just outside the premises.

“Luckily, no injury or serious damage was recorded.”