Fire Razes FAAN Lagos Head Office

LAGOS, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was fire outbreak Tuesday morning at the Lagos headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The fire affected the Audit, Communications and Engineering Departments.

The incident according to a source in FAAN started around 7am and was caused by an electrical fault.

No casuality was recorded; still, documents and FAAN’s valuable equipment were affected and completely destroyed.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service have arrived the scene to put out the fire.

Similarly, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni and top police officers have also arrived the spot to maintain law and order.

The incident affected traffic flow at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport axis and the adjourned areas./NAN

