Fire Touches Corporate Affairs Commission Office In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abuja headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has been reportedly gutted by fire.

Reports said the fire affected the last floor of the seven storey building.

The inferno which reason is yet to be confirmed destroyed valuables and other items in the office.

The firefighters have since arrived the scene to put out the fire.

CAC inferno incident will be the second of the Federal MDAs within one week, as a section of the Accountant-General of the Federation office in Abuja was gutted by fire last Tuesday.