First Batch of Stranded Nigerians In UK Arrive Lagos –Dabiri-Erewa

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, May 8th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians who were stranded in the United Kingdom (UK) due to COVID-19 pandemic have arrived the country.

The citizens who were evacuated by the Federal Government (FG) arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Friday around 01.43 pm

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed the development.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed: “The first evacuation from the UK has landed in Lagos.

‘’The passengers will be proceeding to Abuja where they will be on 14-day compulsory isolation.”

