Firstbank Chairman, Awosika Speaks With CNN On Breaking The Glass Ceiling

Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Limited and renowned entrepreneur will be speaking with CNN’s Zain Asher on how she launched into Entrepreneurship before she turned 26. Awosika who is also the first female chairman of Nigeria’s premier financial institution, First Bank of Nigeria Limited will share her challenges and how she was able to surmount them, breaking through stereotypical obstacles and building businesses that have survived decades and spread across the African continent.

Awosika, a consummate business woman, entrepreneur and gender champion sits on the board of several institutions across industries and would speak to CNN about breaking the glass ceiling in the financial industry without much of a background in banking. Aptly described as an African Start-Up Icon, Mrs. Awosika has lent support to other startups in Nigeria and around Africa.

This broadcast will be aired on Friday, December 23, 2016 at 16:15 CET (5:15 pm local Nigerian time). There will be repeat broadcasts on Saturday, December 24, 17:15 CET; Sunday, December 25, 2:00 & 08:15 CET; and Monday, December 26, 03:00 & 18:45 CET. Do not miss this thrilling outing as the renowned expert drills down on sustaining economic value in spite of the economic outlook.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited is committed to the sustainable growth of SMEs and some of its interventions include the African Start-Up on CNN, the sponsored TV documentary on CNN showcasing SME success stories across Africa; SME toolkits in association with EDC (Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University) for empowering small businesses; Ignite (an afterschool graduate employability and enterprise training initiative); constant social media engagement; and the SMEConnect website – www.firstbanknigeria.com/smeconnect – which is at the heart of all FirstBank’s SME activities.

