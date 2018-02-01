FirstBank Devoted to Development of Trade and Finance in West Africa

… Sponsors the GTR West Africa Trade & Finance Conference 2018

Photo: (L-R) – Ikenna Egbukole, Head, Structured Trade and Commodity Finance, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Rupert Cutler, Moderator; Geraid Ikem, Divisional Head Treasury & International Banking, FCMB; Hope Yongo, Supervising Head, Specialized Business, Credit Insurance & Guarantee Department, Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM); Portia Gumbo-Dube, Head business Development, Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa (ECIC) at the West Africa Trade & Export Finance Conference 2018, held in Lagos on Thursday (today).

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria Limited and its subsidiary, FBN Bank UK Limited are sponsoring the GTR West Africa Trade & Finance Conference 2018 as part of the Group’s resolve to lead the development of Trade and Finance in the West African region. The event themed ‘Partnership For Sustained Development’ has been scheduled for February 1 – 2, 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

The conference presents a comprehensive overview of the trade opportunities available in the West African Market and will explore common trends, challenges and solutions within areas such as agribusiness, hard commodities, risk mitigation and infrastructure development. It is expected to convene about 300 delegates from 150 companies and 15 countries, with speakers covering a variety of topics on trade, investments and export financing.

FirstBank would be expounding on Export Financing at the event with Mr. Ikenna Egbukole, the Bank’s Head of Structured Trade Finance as part of the panel deliberating on “Export Financing: Stimulating business growth and maximizing hard currency liquidity”. The Bank has continued to set the agenda for business development in sub-Saharan African, having six subsidiaries in the region and is committed to optimising these footprints to enhance the economic development of the various countries where the Bank’s subsidiaries are situated. The Bank’s subsidiaries within the African continent include FBN Bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal.

The sponsorship of the GTR West Africa Trade & Finance Conference underpins FirstBank’s commitment to stimulating the economy in sub-Saharan Africa and the entire continent at large.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s premier and most valuable banking brand, and largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 12 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as its Representative Office in Beijing.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimized risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row – 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 – by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; and “Most Innovative Bank in Africa” in the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2014. Recently, for the sixth consecutive time, the Bank clinched the “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” award by The Asian Banker. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

Folake Ani-Mumuney

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications

www.firstbanknigeria.com

