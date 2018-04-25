FirstBank Empowers SMEs and Youths in Lagos, Benin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s number one SME Bank is hosting the SMEConnect Series – a multi-pronged SME support programme developed by the Bank to chart a veritable course for SME development, emphasizing boundless opportunities for entrepreneurial business development.

The programme includes open seminars to build capacity; sector-specific industry forums; support offerings; business advisory; financial planning & management; tailor made products; and business oriented credit access

The Bank is hosting the April 2018 edition on April 26, 2018 at the Victoria Crown Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos and the event would feature SMEConnect Clinics and Masteclass sessions on Marketing & Branding, Human Resources, Accounting & Finance and Legal Services.

In the same vein, the Bank’s train would move to Benin City, Edo State where FirstBank would be partnering with the Edo State Government to hold a two-day mentoring session for SMEs, Women and Youths on April 27 and 28, 2018.

The sessions will have the Bank empower Women and SMEs on April 27 on business and investment opportunities while the youths will be mentored on choosing a career path and entrepreneurship using FirstBank’s array of products and services specially designed for the youth market on April 28, 2018.

FirstBank is organising these events as part of its commitment to women empowerment, SME and Youth development which are all pivotal to the sustainable growth of the economy.

Speaking on the events, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani-Mumuney stated that the Bank has been at the centre of driving creativity, capacity and capital for SMEs and women-led business in recognition of their immense contribution to national development.

“We would also continue to ensure that we provide the necessary opportunities and collaborations to empower our youths to become successful business leaders of tomorrow”, she further stated.

Please follow and like us: