FirstBank Internet Banking Upgraded to Promote e-Banking Efficiency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In order to maintain its leading edge in banking technology, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has upgraded its Internet Banking Solution, FirstOnline, with improved features to promote and safeguard the electronic banking experience of customers vis-à-vis payment efficiency, versatility and productivity in their business transaction. The user friendly and secure internet banking tool, which can be carried out on one’s computer or mobile devices is designed for both individual and corporate customers to experience with ease, cutting-edge banking services anywhere, at anytime and place, with good internet connection.

Some of the leading edge features on FirstOnline include; self-verification for intercepted transactions, statement download in different file formats, multiple transactions with a single token entry, bills payment, creation and cancellation of standing orders or recurring transfers, improved security to mention a few.

According to Mr. Chuma Ezirim, Group Head, e-Business, FirstBank, “the modern age is driven by technological advancement in business activities, including banking, and at FirstBank we are committed to leaving no stone unturned to continually reinvent and enhance our electronic banking operations across the board with a view to constantly providing secure and efficient state of the art banking services round the clock to our teeming customers. The upgraded FirstOnline is designed to promote flexibility in electronic banking whilst ensuring a user friendly and secure customer experience”.

Only recently FirstBank was announced as the first financial institution in Nigeria to issue 10 million cards to customers across the country, being among two African banks to achieve the milestone.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s premier and most valuable banking brand, and largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 12 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as its Representative Office in Beijing.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimized risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row – 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 – by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; and “Most Innovative Bank in Africa” in the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2014. Recently, for the sixth consecutive time, the Bank clinched the “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” award by The Asian Banker. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

Folake Ani-Mumuney

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications

www.firstbanknigeria.com

