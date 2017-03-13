FirstBank Leads Collaborative Efforts in Agriculture

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its commitment to support agriculture businesses across the value chain and to play its enabling role in the nation’s drive for economic diversification through agriculture, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s Most Valuable Bank Brand, will hold an inaugural agric expo on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in Lagos. The Expo is organised under the theme “Reinventing Agriculture for sustainable national development” and will hold at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos from 8am.

The expo is geared at leading a national discourse on a sustainable agriculture value-chain as an alternative source of economic development and foreign exchange earners. Key policy influencers, agriculture service providers, primary producers, exporters and key players in the agric value chain are attending the expo. The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural development, Mr. Audu Ogbeh and Honourable Minister for Trade & Investments, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah are special guests of honour at the FirstBank Agriculture expo and they will be delivering goodwill messages at the event.

The event will also feature a C-suite plenary session on the topic “Driving sustainable growth through Agriculture”. The Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Rural development, Mr. Audu Ogbeh is expected to officially declare the expo open and lead other dignitaries on a tour of the exhibition booths.

MD/CEO First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Subsidiaries, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan stated that “As a nation builder and key enabler of economic growth, FirstBank is leading the discourse on revitalizing the nation’s agriculture sector and creating value for the agric value chain in alignment with its core strategy of galvanizing thoughts towards rejuvenating the agric business through resourceful diversification that will stimulate sustainable development for both the business and the economy. This maiden expo is in demonstration of our continued commitment to finance agric. businesses across the value chain as a foremost Agric-friendly Bank of repute.

“We will continue to lead initiatives that support the nation’s vision to work with key stakeholders in building an agribusiness economy capable of delivering sustained prosperity which meets domestic food security goals, generating exports, and supporting sustainable income and job growth”, He added.

The Expo will also feature four master classes aimed at providing in-depth exposition on specific areas of Agricultural business. The classes will be facilitated by enterprising subject matter experts who will share their success stories and experiences in that business segment. The three master classes are centred on Commodity Export – Opportunities & Challenges; Agro Processing; and Agro Storage Management.

Please follow and like us: