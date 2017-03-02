FirstBank Partners Oyo State on Women Empowerment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – FirstBank in its bid to provide women with an amazing opportunity for financial empowerment and sustainable economic growth has partnered with the Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs, to hold the Oyo State Summit on Women Empowerment. The event which held on February 28, 2017 was hosted by the Wife of the Oyo State Governor Mrs. Florence Ajimobi with Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, the Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria Limited as the keynote speaker.

At the event, Mrs. Awosika asserted that the FirstGem offering is targeted towards purposeful wealth creation and it is designed to provide enabling opportunities for women to achieve their financial goals and aspirations. She encouraged the women to leverage the FirstGem offering to build investments for themselves. “You do not build wealth by thinking about it, you build wealth by taking a deliberate action” she further espoused. Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, the Wife of the Oyo State Governor and the host of the summit advised the participants to take advantage of the FirstGem Savings plan to create wealth for the future.

The FirstBank FirstGem lifestyle offering for women provides female customers with access to support funds for their total financial empowerment, free business advisory, specialized trainings on business development initiatives, regular information and insight on business opportunities in various sectors and industries as well as tremendous discounts at merchant outlets that offer lifestyle products and services amongst other benefits. FirstGem comes in variants of Savings and Current accounts and it is designed to benefit women professionals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, women in paid employment as well as low income earners, traders and artisans. With FirstGem, there is something for every woman.

Please follow and like us: