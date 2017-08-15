FirstBank Promotes Over 3000 Staff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria Limited has promoted over 3000 of its workforce in its recent promotion exercise targeted at rewarding staff for strong performance in driving the Bank’s business.

The Bank in recognition of the hard work and contributions of staff rolled out unprecedented promotions across board, moving up over 3000 staff members in spite of the difficult economic down turn and challenging operating environment.

In the bid to constantly improve employee welfare, career development and progress, FirstBank continuously develops its staff and invests in its talent pool.

This year’s promotions was targeted more towards lower and middle management cadres within the Bank in recognition of their pivotal role in customer service delivery and the Bank’s transformational programme.

The performance review is an annual exercise in the Bank tailored to recognize and reward members of staff who have excelled as well as disengage members of staff who performed poorly in the last financial year.

According to Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited “With the 2017 promotions, the Bank has delivered on its commitment to always reward staff performance and build a motivated workforce.

Our priority as an institution is to empower and build the capacity of our people as they are our best assets. Our people are also our surest path to achieving our strategic goals and accelerating business performance across all key business indices”.

The Management of First Bank of Nigeria Limited remains committed to building an institution that will always put its stakeholders – employees, customers, investors, communities, institutions and businesses – at the heart of the business.

Recently the Bank unveiled new employment models – FirstBank Management Associate Programme (FMAP) as well as the Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) – as part of efforts to build the next set of leadership. With the new model, staff can now benefit from accelerated career progression, whilst also building leadership capabilities at an early stage of their career.

