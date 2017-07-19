FirstBank Raises Limits on International Payments with Naira Cards to $1,100

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria has announced raising the limits on international transactions on Naira Cards to $1,100 monthly across ATMs, PoS, and online channels, with the daily ATM withdrawals also raised to $300.

The Bank in a statement said the increase is in line with its drive to promote convenience and ease of business for customers.

The statement further reads: “Customers can now enjoy increased access to funds using the FirstBank Naira Master Cards, Naira Prepaid and Naira Credit Cards for International payments.

“However, customers in UAE and China have a monthly limit of $250 for PoS and Online transactions.

“The new international spend limits is coming on the heels of increased availability of foreign exchange in the economy.

“Customers are encouraged to continue to leverage FirstBank’s dollar denominated credit and prepaid cards even as they also enjoy the raised transaction value on the Naira Cards.”

