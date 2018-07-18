W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Flood Destroys Over 100 Houses in Yobe

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, July 18th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over 100 houses have been destroyed in Babangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area in Yobe State by flood caused by heavy downpour Monday.

The Chairman of LG, Alhaji Gidado Muhammad confirmed this Tuesday, while addressing newsmen.

The LG boss disclosed that the council had temporarily converted a primary school in the town to provide shelter for displaced people.

“No life was lost and no serious casualty recorded but over 100 houses have been destroyed, along with food items and other personal belongings of the residents.

“Staff of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) are taking every detail, while the council has made provision for immediate shelter and food to the victims” said Alhaji Muhammad.

In addition, the Chairman confirmed that excavation work was ongoing so as to open up more channels for easy passage of rain water in the area to avert future occurrence.

A resident of the council area, Malam Ali Usman confirmed that he lost four rooms, food items and clothes to the flood, adding that he was presently taking refuge with a relation.

 

