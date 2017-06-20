W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Florida Police Slam 9 Felony Charges Against Dammy Krane Over Possession, Use of Fake Credit Cards

Posted by Entertainment, Entertainment, Featured, Latest News Tuesday, June 20th, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Police in Florida, USA has slammed nine counts felony charge against the Nigerian popular singer, Dammy Krane, for allegedly being in possession of seven fake credit cards.

The 23-year-old musician was first arrested over the alleged crime on June 1, 2017 at Opa-locka Executive Airport in Miami Dade, Florida.

The latest report in the New Miami Times confirmed that Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga (full name) has also been accused of grand theft.

According to the Police, Dammy Krane’s trouble started after he used a fake card to book a private jet flight to Washington, D.C, while seven false credit cards were found inside his wallet.

Following the development, agents from the mobile-phone booking app TapJets invited the police.

The jet company told Miami-Dade Police that Krane and a partner, identified as Chukwuebuka Ilochonwu, had booked a $10,943 trip on a jet from Opa-locka to Washington, D.C.

The young Nigerian hip hop star has initially pleaded not guilty to the offence and subsequently demanded a trial.

 

