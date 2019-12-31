Foiled Abuja Bank Robbery: Police Parade 3 Suspects, 1 Banker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abuja Police Command has paraded three suspects who attempted to rob an old generation Bank in Mpape area of the FCT last Saturday.

The accused were paraded alongside a bank employee, identified as Larry Ehizo, aged 30.

According to the FCT Police Command Commissioner of Police (CP) Bala Ciroma during the parade Tuesday, the three suspects were identified as: Timothy Joe, 21; Princewill Obinna, 24 and Elijah David, 19. The suspects attempted to steal a huge sum of money from the Bank.

Ehizo who allegedly planned the robbery it was said drove the suspected armed robbers to the bank in his car and guided them on how to access the Bank’s vault.

CP Ciroma at the parade disclosed that efforts were in progress to arrest other suspects who are on the run.

According to the police boss “Four locally made pistols, one Peugeot 206 with reg. no. SBG 752 FP; two cutlasses; two daggers; one axe; a pair of pliers; one infinix note phone and one saw blade was recovered from the suspects. The effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang who are at large”