For Second Time in 6 Months, Ebonyi Governor Reshuffles Cabinet

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Dave Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state south-East Nigeria on Thursday reshuffled his cabinet again, barely six months after he carried out similar exercise.

African Examiner reports that the governor had in June this year announced a major cabinet shake up which affected several Commissioners.

Addressing the cabinet members during an exco-meeting, Umahi told them that the reason for the reshuffling was to improve on the governance of the his administration.

According to him, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Dennis Ekumankama has been moved to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry while the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Deacon Obinna Nwachukwu took over as the new Commissioner for Finance.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr Ignatius Unah was redeployed to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry while the Director of Accounts, Government House, Mr Orji Moses Agama, moved in as the Permanent Secretary, Finance Ministry.

Umahi equally approved the appointment of Mr Albert Igwe Alo as the new Solicitor-General of the state.

He is to doubles as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and has been sworn in.

In his speech shortly after the swearing in ceremony held at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, Umahi said that the cabinet reshuffle was a guided step taken to improve on the mechanism of governance.

He however, praised the affected officers for carrying out their duties “meritoriously” urging them to work more for the progress of his administration.

Meanwhile, Our Correspondent gathered that the action may not be unconnected with the governor’s second term ambition strategy ahead of 2019, as he is gradually bringing onboard his core loyalists and allies.

