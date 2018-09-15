W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Foreign Minister Expresses Shock At Ambassador’s Death

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, September 15th, 2018

Photo: Late Bawa Wase

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has expressed shock over the death of Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Bawa Wase.

Onyeama, in a statement by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile on Saturday in Abuja, prayed that God grant Wase’s family and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

Wase, a non-career ambassador, had been ill for a while until his death on Friday Sept. 14.

The late Ambassador would be buried in Doha at 7.00pm local time on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Wase was appointed by President Mohammadu Buhari in July 2016.

He hailed from Plateau State. (NAN)

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=45871

