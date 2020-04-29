Forensic Audit: NDDC Sends Key Senior Officials on Mandatory Leave

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has placed some members of staff on mandatory leave pending the conclusion and outcome of the on-going forensic audit.

A statement from the commission says the action is based on the advice of the Lead Consultant on the Forensic Audit exercise, which has been accepted by the Interim Management Committee, IMC.

The staff sent on mandatory leave are in three categories:

Those indicted by security agencies like the Police, ICPC and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for acts of impropriety; Those whose acts are the subject of investigations by the forensic auditors.

As well as those who held key and sensitive positions in the commission during the period covered by the forensic audit and whose continued presence in the commission will interfere, impair, undermine or compromise the objective forensic auditing of the affairs of the commission.

African Examiner reports that the mandatory leave takes immediate effect and the affected staff have already been notified.