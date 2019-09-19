Former Bayelsa PDP Senator Defects to APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former member of the Nigerian senate, Sen. Nimi Barigha-Amange has announced his intention to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barigha-Amange stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while submitting his letter of intention to join APC to the party’s Acting National Secretary, Mr Victor Giadom.

It would be recalled the Barigha-Amange represented Bayelsa-East Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP in the sixth senate.

He said that his intention to leave PDP for APC followed his resolve to join other Bayelsa people agitating for freedom in the state.

Please follow and like us: