Former CBN Director Arraigned Over Alleged N7m Fraud 

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, June 21st, 2018

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Assistant Director of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ebere Ucheagwu, was Thursday arraigned before a FCT High Court, Maitama area, for allegedly obtaining N7 million unpaid legal services. 

The suspect was arraigned alongside his company, Agro-biz Contech Nigeria Limited, on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining and issuance of a dud cheque. 

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Francis Irabor, alleged that sometime in 2009 in Abuja, Ucheagwu and others now at large, obtained from Chief Chibueze Nwanedo and his firm professional services worth N7 million. 

Irabor argued that the offence contravened Sections 1 (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2005 

The prosecution counsel also alleged that Ucheagwu and others now at large, on March 30, 2012 issued a cheque of N600, 000 which on presentation was returned for insufficient fund in his account. 

According to him, the offence further contravened Section 1(b) of Dishonoured Cheques Offences Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. 

Ucheagwu has pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against him. 

The prosecution counsel has prayed the court for a date to enable him open his case. 

Counsel to the accused, Mr. George Ukaegbu, also applied for the bail for his client. 

The Presiding Judge, Justice Peter Affen, upheld the administrative bail condition granted the suspect earlier by the police which was based on self-recognition. 

Justice Affen therefore ordered that the defendant must deposit his international passport with the court registrar before the close of work. 

The matter has been adjourned till September 24, 2018 – for commencement of trial./NAN

 

