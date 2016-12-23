Former England Boss, Sam Allardyce Set to Take Crystal Palace Job

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a brief stay and unceremonious exit late September, former England Manager Sam Allardyce is on the way to replace just sacked Crystal Palace Manager, Alan Pardew.

Pardew was sacked Thursday with the club 17th in the Premier League after one win out of 11 games.

Allardyce was sighted at the Palace’s training ground Friday, so as to complete talks with the Chairman Steve Parish.

The 62-year-old veteran described the Palace job as a “fantastic” opportunity to return to Premier League management.

He is most likely to take part in training Saturday, before Palace’s Boxing Day game with Watford.

Allardyce has been been jobless after quiting as the England Manager on mutual consent after 67 days and just one game, with the team. He left due to misconduct bothering on outcome of investigation Daily Telegraph on illegal transfer deal.

