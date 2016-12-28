W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Former Super Eagles Coach Oliseh Gets Dutch Club Job

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Wednesday, December 28th, 2016

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has been appointed as the head coach of a Dutch second division club, Fortuna Sittard.

Oliseh’s 18-month appointment according to BBC was confirmed on the club’s website. The contract however, has an option to be extended for another season.

The owner of the club, Turkish Isitan Gün, said he was “very happy” to announce Oliseh’s arrival.

“With Sunday Oliseh we signed a young and ambitious coach with vision, one players look up to,” Gün said.

“We were looking for someone who plays attractive football combining it with the will to win. We think Sunday is the right one for this job.”

The former Super Eagles Skipper will resume fully for training and for the first time, at Fortuna Sittard Monday, January 2, 2017.

