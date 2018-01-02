Fr. Mbaka Warns President Buhari not Run for Second Term

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Just like he gave prophecy to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, the Enugu based outspoken Catholic priest, and spiritual Director of famous Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek for a second term in office come 2019.

The Charismatic cleric, handed down the warning during his 2018 new year message at the Adoration ground in Enugu, saying the warning came from God, and should not be ignored.

African Examiner recalled that the fiery priest had during the build up to the 2015 general polls, revealed similar prophecy on former president Jonathan’s 2nd term ambition, saying then that the ex-Nigerian leader was not going to succeed in his quest to return back to office, a prophecy that actually came to pass, as he was defeated by incumbent President Buhari.

Directing the message to president Buhari, Mbaka said: “As I was waiting on the Lord, I’m asked to advise you, don’t come out for second tenure; after this, retire peacefully.”

The clergy man, however, blamed the president for the numerous challenges confronting him and Nigerian nation stressing that “Mr. President you are the cause of your own problem.”

“God gave you an adviser, a wonderful mentor, a visionist, a matriarch, in the person of your wife, Aisha, but you don’t want to listen to her. That woman is heartbroken because she knows you are not yourself.

“Come back to yourself or you will cry by the time you will be sent out of office.Those who are encouraging you to come out and run again want to disgrace you shamefully and publicly.”

He added that President Buhari has been kidnapped by a powerful cabal, who he accused of inflicting serious hardship on the citizens, warning that except the president quickly sweeps away the cabal, the wind of change would blow him away with them.

Mbaka, equally revealed that God told him that citizens of Nigeria , who have been held captive, would be speedily set free.

“Nigerians, things are very difficult and tough nowadays; the hardship is not from God, it is man made; the wicked cabals and satanic agents in this country have wickedly kidnapped the goodwill and good intentions of the president” he declared.

Our Correspondent reports that since his ordination as a Catholic priest, some years ago, Fr. Mbaka, who hails from Enugu state, South East Nigeria, has been synonymous with powerful prophetic messages that always come to pass.

Please follow and like us: