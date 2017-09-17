Frauds: Governor Ugwuanyi Sets Up 10-man Probe Panel On Sacked Rangers’ Management

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely 24 hours Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi sacked the management and Board of Rangers International FC, he has inaugurated a 10-man Administrative Panel of Inquiry “to carry out a diagnostic investigation of its problems”.

AFRICAN EXAMINER sports gathered that the Governor was sad with the alleged lack of prudent management of funds by the sacked leaders of the Enugu club side.

The panel which comprises State Chairmen of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA); Auditor General of the State; representative of Nigerian Football Association; Chairman of Enugu State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Comrade Norbert Okolie, Rangers Supporters Club, State’s Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, among others, has Prof. Agu Gab Agu and Mr. Kennis Ngene as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Inaugurating the panel Friday, Uguwuanyi, said the measure was in line with his earlier resolve to “ensure total revitalization and repositioning of the Club for future challenges especially, in the light of the internal strife and the mismanagement of the Club”.

The Governor regretted that the ugly development had continued despite his administration’s best efforts and interventions, noting that it almost resulted in the Club going on relegation from the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL during the just concluded 2016/2017 season.

According to the Governor, the panel’s terms of reference are to “investigate and identify all the factors responsible for the continuing crisis in Rangers FC and recommend appropriate measures to curb them.

The panel is also expected to articulate a road map for Rangers FC; determine and recommend appropriate amendments to the Rangers Management Corporation Law that would align it with the road map and specifically enthrone robust governance structure with clear reporting lines in keeping with international best practices and transparent accountability framework”.

Other terms include to “investigate any other relevant matter(s) that may come to the knowledge of the panel in the course of the inquiry, not covered under paragraphs (1) – (3) above and generally, in the light of its findings, make recommendations which the panel may consider appropriate for the total and sustainable revitalization of Rangers FC”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated the Chairman and members of the panel for accepting to lend their services to the state and to the teeming fans and supporters of the Club and expressed confidence that they will deploy their wealth of experience, knowledge and competencies in the discharge of their duties effectively and satisfactorily.

Responding on behalf of other members of the panel, its chairman, Prof. Agu thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve the state in that capacity, noting that Rangers FC means more than a Football team to the Igbo people.

He, however, assured the Governor that they would deliver on their assignment in record time, so as to ensure that the club receives the practical surgery it needs to bounce back.

