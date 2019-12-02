Fraudsters Using My Name to Obtain Visas, Says Bayelsa Information Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has raised the alarm over the use of his name by unknown persons to fraudulently obtain visas and other favours from foreign embassies and high commissions in the country.

Iworiso-Markson in a statement by his Executive Assistant, Mr. Allen Ibiba-Harry said his attention was drawn to the criminal act by some of the embassies and high commissions.

The statement completely disassociates the Honourable Commissioner from the impostors, saying they are acting on their own for whatever motive that is yet to be unraveled.

The statement noted that the Commissioner with a great track record of public service, and an admirable reputation will not send proxies to any foreign mission but will do so in person.

He said security agents will be notified of the development so that proper investigation will commence in order to arrest anyone or group behind the serial impersonation.

“Our attention has been drawn to the nefarious activities of some individuals who are using the name of the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson to fraudulently obtain visas and other favours from foreign embassies and high commissions in Nigeria.

“We strongly condemn these criminal activities and wish to state categorically that the Honourable Commissioner is completely unassociated with such fraudsters.

“We are aware that in the past other VIPs and influential Nigerians have fallen victims to this fraudulent action and so even though it is not a surprise, it is shocking why their latest target is the Honourable Commissioner, maybe because of his position as a spokesman to a state government.

“Some of the embassies and high commissions have duly notified the Honourable Commissioner of the development and that some of those behind it even go as far as forging his signature while applying for the visa and saying that he sent them.

“As at now, we don’t know how far they have gone and if they are working as a syndicate but we want the embassies and high commissions to look out for those individuals and arrest them because the deceitful act is aimed at defaming the character of the Honourable Commissioner before such foreign establishments.

“We will put security agents on the alert that anyone or group of persons involved should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We are using this statement to notify the embassies and high commissions that the Honourable Commissioner will never use proxies to relate with foreign missions but will only do so in person.

“He is a man of integrity and honest reputation who has not done anything to tarnish his image and will never be associated with such trickery”.

