French Police Tackle Another Suspected Terrorists’ Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Security operatives are in action around the Champs Elysees area, Paris after a car crashed into a police van and burst into flames.

The national Police Twitter account confirmed that there was an “ongoing police operation”, warning people to respect the security cordon.

Security source told French news agency that the driver was on the ground and unconscious.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.

France is currently in a state of emergency after being hit by a wave of deadly terror attacks in recent years.

A policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in an attack on the Champs Elysees in April, just days before the presidential election.

Please follow and like us: