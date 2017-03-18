French Security Operatives Kill Terrorist Suspect at Paris Airport

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A man suspected to be terrorist has been shot dead after making an attempt to seize a soldier’s weapon at Paris’s Orly airport.

The 39-year-old who has been on the Police watch-list according to French officials was killed by the security forces after attacking a patrol in the airport’s south terminal.

The suspect was involved in a shooting north of Paris earlier Saturday as well as reported as radicalised in the past.

The airport which was initially closed has now partially reopened. French authorities have described the incident as extremely serious.

Orly is located 13km (8 miles) south of Paris and it is the capital’s second-largest airport.

Following the incident, scores of passengers were unable to disembark from aircraft that landed at Orly during the security operation.

An estimated 3,000 passengers were evacuated while the emergency situation lasted.

