Fresh Benue Herdsmen Attack: Tiv, Idoma, Igede Group Cry For Help

Muyiwa Bamidele, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) The three socio-cultural organizations representing the people of Benue state — Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’ Igede have cried out to the international community for help over the latest killing of 24 people in Okpokwu Local Government area of Benue by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen on March 5, 2018.

The three ethnic groups said the latest attack has further thrown the people of the state into mourning.

Recall that on the 1st and 2nd of January 2018, over 73 Benue people were killed in cold blood in their sleep and were subsequently given mass burial by the State Government.

Speaking to Journalists in Abuja on behalf of the three major ethnic groups, the President of Idoma National Forum, Barrister Amali Adoya in company of Chief Edward Ujege and Chief Enyi Odeh, said “the continuous killings have become too much and we call upon well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to come to our aid to stop this planned genocide.”

“We regret to say that the Federal government that is responsible for safety and security of Nigerians, by the body language of government officials and their utterances, have not convinced us of their willingness to protect and defend the people of Benue state in line with their (official) constitutional role.” He said.

He explained that open anti-grazing law made by the Benue Government was in line with their constitutional rights to avert the killings and destruction of property and restore peace between herdsmen and Benue farmers.

According to Edward the recent Utterances of President Buhari in Taraba state saying that more people were killed in Taraba than Benue and Zamfara states put together maybe misconstrued to mean that there should be more killings in Benue state.

He also said the Inspector General of Police statement that government should establish free ranches with all infrastructures is an invitation to anarchy and further killings.

He pointed out that Inspector General of Police acts autocratically and assumes the role of the judiciary, legislative and executive on the issue of Benue state crisis.

The President of Idoma Forum stated that inability and reluctance of Federal Government security agencies to arrest the perpetrators, especially, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, even when they admitted responsibility for the cruel killings in Benue was regrettable.

The Ethnic Groups call on well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to pressurize the Federal government and law enforcement agencies to respect the law to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestocks and provide for the establishment of ranches and livestock administration, control and other matters therewith, 2017.

The Groups also called on the Federal government to ensure that the Okpokwu Local Government killing of 24 Benue citizens and destruction of property is the last, even as they “urged the government to ensure the arrest, interrogation and prosecution of perpetrators of genocide against Benue people.”

