FRSC Conducts Free Eye Test for Commercial Drivers In kogi

KOGI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kogi Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Thursday organised a free eye test to diagnose and correct possible visual impairments among the commercial drivers in the North central State.

The Sector Commander, Mr. Olusegun Martins explained that the exercise which held in Lokoja the Kogi State capital was organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA).

Mr. Martins pointed out that the nationwide exercise was part of measures by the commission to create public enlightenment and awareness on the need for drivers to know their visual status and thereby check highway auto crashes.

He stressed vision was very important in driving as the driver was expected to clearly see at least six metres ahead on motion.

“If they undergo the tests and follow the instructions properly, their eye defects, if any, will be corrected.

“The exercise is being test-run. We are still going round and with time, it will be extended to other parks bit-by-bit and in batches,” Martins stated.

The State NOA Chairman, Dr Temple Nwosu, who led a team of doctors, to the exercise said the watchword of the exercise was: ‘Awareness.’

He said every decision made behind the wheels was a function of how well the eyes could see and there were so many diseases that could affect vision.

“Some of those notorious diseases are asymptomatic (they do not present symptoms), meaning that you can have them without knowing you have them; like glaucoma which destroys the optic nerves, diabetes and cataracts.

“Most of the things that cause accidents are functions of decision of vision.

“That is why we are here to create the awareness and inform the people on the need for good vision,” Dr. Nwosu said.

The Secretary, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ibro Park, Mr. Augustine Omeiza, inhis address commended the FRSC for having the safety of the drivers and passengers at heart./NAN

