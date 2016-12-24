W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

FRSC Confirms Death of 5 Persons In Anambra Friday’s Auto Crash

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, December 24th, 2016

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Awka

AWKA, NIGERIA,  (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least, five people lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash involving an Onitsha bound commercial vehicle on Friday, the Anambra state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corpse, FRSC, has confirmed.

The incident occurred near Abba junction in Anambra State, on the Enugu- Onitsha expressway when the  Toyota Previa car the deceased were travelling in collided with a heavy duty truck.

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Sunday Ajayi, who confirmed the deaths said four adults and a child lost their lives in the road mishap.

According to him, the accident occurred around 6.19am on Friday, just as he blamed  it on route violation by the truck driver.

His words: “We were there to rescue the victims of the accident where five souls were lost.

“From the information I have with me, I learnt that the truck was taking one-way and because of that, they had head-on-collision and five people were killed instantly.

Ajayi added that “We have six people involved in the accident which meant that only the driver of the truck is alive.

“It is wrong to take one  way on the highways; it is dangerous and may lead to death.

“We advise people not to lay too much claims on their rights. They should be conscious while driving on the road. If someone is doing wrong on the road, they should avoid such driver to stay alive.

“The law will surely catch up with whoever does the wrong thing on the road,” he said.
Ajayi said the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Enugu-Ukwu General Hospital morgue.

The Anambra FRSC boss however, warned motorists to always abide by traffic rules while on the wheel, saying most road crashes are caused by disobedience of traffic rules and regulations, especially along the high ways.

 

