FRSC Says Bad Road Responsible for Itakpe-Okene Road Lock-down

KOGI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said Monday that the lock-down on the Itakpe-Okene highway in Kogi is caused by bad spots on the road, instead of regular traffic problem.

Kogi State FRSC Sector Commander Mr Olusegun Martins, made the disclosure during an interview in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

He added that motorists’ impatience had also contributed to the lock-down now in its third day.

Mr. Martins however said he had withdrawn some FRSC officials in Kabba and Lokoja to join their colleagues in Okene to assist in freeing the road for vehicular movement.

He said the log-jam was compounded by the poor state of the Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta road and the ongoing rehabilitation of Obajana-Kabba road.

The officials of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency and the Kogi State Ministry of Works according to him are currently working on the bad portions of the road.

He expressed hope that smooth traffic flow would be restored on the road within 48 hours, while appealing to road users to bear with the government over the situation.

It will be recalled that the bad section of the road between Itakpe and front of the Federal College of Education, Okene had become totally unpassable for vehicles since August 25 when some trucks got trapped on the road./NAN

