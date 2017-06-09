FRSC vows to Curb Deadly Auto Crashes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Shehu Zaki, the Zonal Commanding Officer controlling the Ogun and Lagos State Commands of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Friday that the commands have adopted various means to curtail traffic crashes on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Zaki said in an interview with newsmen that the strategies have helped in reducing the number of crashes on the road.

According to him, the commands have adopted a lot of strategies like public outreach and enlightenment to sensitise people on rules and regulations on the road.

“The corps has injected lots of strategies that will help in curbing the menace of crashes on the road.

“We have put in place public outreach and enlightenment programmes to caution motorists and check them against dangerous driving,” he said.

Zaki, who is also the Assistant Corps Marshal, Zone 2, of the FRSC, said the major concern of the corps is to prevent trailers and flat belt containers from unnecessary accidents.

“Enforcement is supposed to be a deterrent; so, if you don’t want to be penalised, stay away from defaulting the traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

The zonal commander also noted that the enforcement would focus on quality of tyres of trucks and other articulated vehicles.

He said that the corps has increased its number of patrol vehicles on the expressway.

The FRSC boss added that the increase in the number of patrol teams on the route would reduce crashes to the barest minimum.

According to him, sustainability in the enforcement has helped the corps to achieve its common goal of accident reduction.

The Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, had on April 3, said the FRSC would resume full enforcement of the law to check containers not properly latched on trucks.

