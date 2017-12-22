Fuel Scarcity Bites Harder in Enugu amid Hike in Transport Fare, Food Items

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The present fuel scarcity being experienced across the country has worsened in Enugu as the l commodity is now sold between N250 and 300 in the South East State.

Our Correspondent who went round some parts of the state to monitor the situation, reported that none of the major oil dealers such as Oando,Total, MRS, Mobil, Forte, Coin oil, and NNPC mega station, have sold the product since the commencement of the scarcity which has lasted over two weeks in the state, even when most of them allegedly have the product.

Following the development which has continued to make life unbearable for many residents of the state who had earlier planned to travel with their families to their respective villages for the Christmas and new year celebrations have cancelled such trips as a result of outrageous hike in transport fare.

The development which has also affected prices of commodities in the market drastically, has forced residents to resort to trekking long distances.

AFRICAN EXAMINER observed that the scarcity, has led to 50 per cent increase in transport fare both within and outside the Enugu metropolis, just as most motorists, especially private car owners have parked their vehicles in their homes, and resorted to use of commercial vehicles.

Despite the fact that some of the few independent marketers that are selling the product have been exploiting customers through the arbitrary increase and metre adjustment, still, some of them have been besieged by desperate customers, leading to long queues of vehicles at their outlets.

Some of the motorists who spoke to our Correspondent appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari who is also the Minister of petroleum to save Nigerians from the hardship occasioned by the scarcity.

They equally urged the Federal Government FG to withdraw the licences of shylock oil dealers.

