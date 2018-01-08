Fulani Herdsmen Killing: Benue Governor Declares 3 Days Of Mourning For Victims

By Mustapha Abdul Salam

BENUE, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the recent series of bloody attacks by the suspected Fulani herdsmen in the State, Governor Samuel Ortom has declared three days of mourning for the victims.The Governor made the declaration Monday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary CPS, Terver Akase.

The statement explained that the mourning period would start Tuesday and end with a church service at the IBB square and subsequently mass burial of the victims in Makurdi the State capital Thursday.

About 59 people were killed in the recent attacks on communities in Logo and Guma Local Government areas of the State by suspected herdsmen.

Consequently, Governor Ortom directed that all offices must fly their Flags at half-mast within the mourning period while work will close at 1pm Tuesday and Wednesday.

The statement further stated that, Thursday which will be for the day for the church service and burial of the victims would be work-free day in the State.

Speaking on details of the victims, the Governor disclosed that the state government would make coffins for the 59 dead bodies, confirming that 39 dead victims were from Guma, while remaining 20 hailed from Logo Council area, all kept at the mortuaries.

The press statement also pointed out that the corpses which have started decomposing on the order of Governor Ortom are to be buried ahead.

