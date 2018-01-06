Fulani Militia: 11 Killed in Fresh Benue Bloody Attack

Fulani Militia: 11 Killed in Fresh Benue Bloody AttackFeatured, Latest News, News Saturday, January 6th, 2018
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Eleven persons have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack on a Tiv settlement by suspected Fulani armed militia in Benue State.
The state Police Public Relation Officer, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the attack in a chat with Journalists was however unable to ascertain the number of casualties in the attack.
The bloody attack took place at a settlement called Tse-Kimbir in Logo local government area of the state.
Eyewitnesses said they counted about eleven people lying lifeless following the incident.
