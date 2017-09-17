“Future Super Eagles U-13, U-15 Competitions Will Tackle Age Cheats”

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

The Nigeria Football Federation NFF, future Super Eagles Competition for U-13 and U-15 boys was introduced in the country with a view to tackling the issue of age cheating syndrome in the country ,especially during international soccer fiestas, Coordinator of the championship in the South East- geo political zone, Hon Chidi Ofo Okenwa, has said.

Ofo, who is also chairman, Enugu state football Association, FA, stated that “the idea of the programme is to nip in the bud the issue of age cheating that has done serious harm to our football, because overtime Nigeria pay dearly for it, especially during international soccer Championships.

Briefing sports Writers alongside the Enugu state Commissioner for Youth and sports, Hon. Joseph Udedi, as well as other South-East FA officials weekend at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu, on a three day zonal competition, for U- 13 and 15 boys in the region, the Coordinator hinted that the tournament was a prelude to the forthcoming national play off to be held in Kano next month, while the finals will take place in Lagos.

Ofo, revealed that the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led government in the state provided the venue, accommodation, and other logistic for the competition free of charge, adding that the zonal tournament was jointly sponsored at the national level by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Zenith Bank Plc.

He noted that that apart from addressing the issue of age cheating, the competition would also go a long way in catching the future Super Eagles players young.

“The essence of the programme is to ensure that we obey and follow FIFA rules by catching-them-young and taking their bio-data on time to ensure we stop age cheat and discrepancy.

“The country has lost a lot in previous years through prevailing age cheat discrepancies, but the NFF in keeping to FIFA status of football development is checking that through this developmental football competition,’’ he stated

According to Ofo, at that at the end of the competition, 25 players would be selected in both categories to represent the zone at the national level of the competition in Kano .

“We screened them using their birth certificate first and other criteria both physically and psychologically,’’

African Examiner spots reports that the participating states includes, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

Meanwhile, the Enugu state Commissioner for sports, had in a brief remarks applauded the NFF leadership for the innovation, describing it as a noble idea.

