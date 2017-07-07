G20 Summit Protesters Kick Against Trump, Putin Presence in Germany

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The US and Russian leaders have met face to face in Germany amidst protest against them by people over their presence.

Although, the two leaders are in Germany for G20 summit holding in Hamburg, still, Mr. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin declared that they wanted to repair ties damaged by crises including Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election. Climate change and trade are set to dominate the two-day summit.

Due to the massive protests, Trump’s wife Melania cannot leave her hotel in the German city.

Police are trying to keep demonstrators, who are protesting against the presence of Trump and Putin, climate change and global wealth inequalities.

The protesters who deployed cannon water are away from the summit venue.

Clashes between police and demonstrators, some of whom threw missiles, have left many of police officers and protesters injured.

G20 (Group of Twenty) is a summit for 19 countries, both developed and developing, including the EU.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her summit opening address, said: “We are all aware of the great global challenges.

“We know that time is short and therefore solutions very often can only be found if we are ready to compromise and work together without bending over backwards too much because, of course, we can express different views on some issues” Merkel said.

Please follow and like us: