Gabon, Ghana Record First Cases Of Coronavirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gabon and Ghana have confirmed their first cases of coronavirus, also called Covid-19.

In a statement issued early hours of Friday, Gabon’s government said its case was a 27-year-old Gabonese man who had returned from France on Sunday, March 8.

On its own, Ghana’s Health Ministry said its two cases were people who had returned recently from Norway and Turkey.

The Ministry also stated in a statement: “These are imported cases of COVID-19. Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable”.

With the latest development, 10 countries have recorded positive cases in sub-Saharan Africa.

Specifically, Gabon is the ninth and Ghana the tenth to record positive cases in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Apart from the two, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, South Africa, Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of Congo have also recorded cases.

New Coronavirus broke in the Wuhan city of China since December, 2019. It has since ravaged across in various countries and continents as well as recorded over 2000 causalities.