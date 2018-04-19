W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gabon To Invest $277m In Fiber Optic Network

Posted by West Africa Thursday, April 19th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gabon will invest 277 million dollars (150 billion CFA francs) over three years to expand its fiber optic telecoms network to improve digital connections, the minister of communication and digital economy said on Thursday.

The first step of the project is already completed, linking the seaside capital Libreville to Franceville, said Alain-Claude Bilie-By-NZE on the sidelines of a telecoms forum in the commercial capital Abidjan.

Korea telecom was chosen to do the second half of the project connecting up the north of the Central Africa country, after a tender process.

However, 99 per cent of people in Gabon have access to the internet on mobile phones, the minister said. (Reuters/NAN)

 

