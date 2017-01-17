Gambia: Jammeh Declares 90-Day State of Emergency As Nigeria Deploys Warship, Senegal to Lead Ground Troops

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – With 24 hours to the expiration of his mandate, President Yahya Jammeh is digging in. He has declared a 90-day state of emergency. But Nigeria has deployed a warship in readiness to launch an attack. The warship, NSS Unity is on the move in readiness to launch an attack. The warship is currently sailing off the coast of Ghana. A senegal-led ground force is on standby.

Jammeh decried “extraordinary” foreign interference in his country’s affairs and December’s election.

In his televised announcement, Mr Jammeh said “any acts of disobedience to the laws of The Gambia, incitement of violence and acts intended to disturb public order and peace” are banned under the state of emergency.

He said security forces were instructed to “maintain absolute peace, law and order”.

Earlier, the National Assembly passed a motion condemning what it called the “unlawful and malicious interference” of the African Union and the country’s neighbour, Senegal, in The Gambia’s affairs.

Mr Barrow, a property developer, is meant to be inaugurated as the new president on Thursday. His spokesperson expressed shock and sadness at the declaration, says the BBC’s Umaru Fofana in Banjul, the capital.

It is remains unclear if a curfew is being imposed, our correspondent says.

Mr Jammeh initially accepted the election results but then decided he wanted them annulled after the electoral commission admitted some errors, although it insists this did not affect the final outcome.

The Supreme Court is unable to hear the challenge until May because of a shortage of judges, and Mr Jammeh has said he will not step down until then, BBC reports.

