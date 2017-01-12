W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gambia: Nigeria’s Reps Vote to Offer Jammeh Asylum If he Hands over To Barrow

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, January 12th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s lower house voted on Thursday to offer embattled Gambian President Yahya Jammeh asylum if he steps down, lawmakers said.

The House of Representatives approved a motion to authorise President Muhammadu Buhari to offer Jammeh asylum if he handed over power to Adama Barrow, who won Gambia’s Dec 1 elections.

Buhari is due to travel with other West African leaders to Gambia on Friday to persuade Jammeh to accept the election results, which he has rejected so far.

 

