Gas Explosion Razes 15 Shops in Kaduna

Saturday, June 30th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A gas explosion on Saturday evening burnt down 14 shops and a pharmacy with one person injured.

The  incident occurred at about 5:40 pm on Ibrahim Taiwo Road by Abeokuta street in  Kaduna.

NAN reports that residents mobilised to put out the  fire before it spread further in the densely populated area.

An  eye witness said immediately after the explosion, fire emerged from the shop, adding that the owner was slightly burnt and was rushed to hospital.

“We don’t know his situation now, but from there, the fire extended to the rest of the shops and only a few items were salvaged.

“We thank God no life was lost.  We called the fire service but for close to two hours  we didn’t see them until one fire service vehicle from Kaduna State University came and was chased away by angry neighbors,”

A resident, Hamza  Ado said: “we called the fire fighters but they didn’t come and when we called again we were told that they had no water in their vehicles.

“It was the youth that fetched water from all available sources to control the blaze.”

 

