Gboyega Oyetola Sworn-in As New Osun State Governor

OSUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recently elected Governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has been sworn-in as the 5th Executive Governor of the South West State.

The State’s chief judge, Oyebola Ojo, administered the oath of office and allegiance on Oyetola by 1:00pm.

Speaking at the inauguration, the new Governor pledged his administration would prioritise the welfare of workers and pensioners to advance the success recorded by the immediate past administration and make sure everybody feels the impact of progressive government.

He disclosed that his government was convinced that the peaceful atmosphere and relative stability of electricity in the state would attract investment.

“We shall also improve on the IGR and improve agricultural activities to Tattract nine new farm settlements and grow the agro-industry sector to ensure food security and create 30,000 thousand jobs’’ Governor Oyetola said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) late September declared Oyetola of the ruling APC, the winner of Osun governorship election having scored a total number of 255,505 votes against his clossest rival and candidate of the PDP, Mr. Ademola Adeleke who polled 255,023 votes.

The new Governor hails from Iragbiji, the headquarters of Boripe local government area of Osun. He served as the Chief of Staff to the immediate past Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The Tuesday Swearing-in was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha, a former of Lagos State and National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

