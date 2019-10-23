W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

German Court Bans Uber’s Main Service

Posted by Business, Featured, Latest News, World News Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The internet-based transport company Uber may no longer use its app to connect customers with rental car drivers in Germany, according to a court order.
The service UberX violates the passenger transport law, the regional court of Cologne ruled after a Cologne taxi operator had sued the company, demanding an injunction be placed on it.

The sticking point in the case is the question of how Uber drivers get their fares: The Passenger Transportation Act stipulates, among other things, that rental car drivers – in contrast to taxis – may only pick up fares “which have been received at the company headquarters or in the home of the entrepreneur.”

Uber had written to its business partners – rental car companies that use the Uber app – that the business must run according to this act.

In its ruling, however, the court complained that a driver is able to accept a fare independent of instructions from the company headquarters.

This violates the Passenger Transportation Act, the court decided.

The service UberX plays a central role for the U.S. company.

For customers, this service has a similar function to taxi rides. Uber in part also acts as a broker for trips with classic taxis.

The decision was made in July, but has only just been made public due to delays in notification: The injunction and the prohibition only apply after notification has been successfully delivered.

According to a court spokesman, Uber had refused to accept the injunction at its European headquarters in Amsterdam because no translation had been sent for the German document.

Whether a second delivery including a translation has now been made was unclear.

A company spokesman did not want to comment.

 

