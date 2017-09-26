German Election: Buhari Congratulates Angela Merkel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders and well-wishers in congratulating German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her victory at the polls.

President Buhari also felicitates with the German Chancellor’s party for producing leadership for the country for over 12 years and winning another opportunity to sustain the legacy of good work.

The President in a statement issued Monday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr. Femi Adeshina recalled his interactions with Chancellor Merkel over the years, especially at the G8 meeting in 2015 and during his visit to Germany in 2016, coming away with a strong impression of her commitment to building stronger ties across the world.

Mr. President wished the German Chancellor a successful tenure.

