Ghana: 533 Workers Test Positive of COVID-19 in 1 Industrial Facility

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More than 500 workers at an industrial facility in Ghana have tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s health service said, as total cases jumped by nearly 30 per cent in a single day.

The health service did not name the facility, where it said in a statement that 533 out 1,300 workers had tested positive.

The overall number of cases in Ghana rose to 4,012, including 18 deaths, from 3,091 on Thursday.

That represents the highest case total in West Africa, although Ghana has also conducted by far the most tests in the region. (/NAN)