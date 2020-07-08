Ghana Health Minister Recovers from COVID-19, Returns to Work

By Nwa Dikopa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Health minister of Ghana, Mr. Agyeman-Manu, who tested positive for coronavirus weeks ago has now recovered and resumed official duties.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, who stated that his boss recently inspected a hospital project in Accra.

“Once he has been asymptomatic for two weeks, I don’t want to even go into his test results, but two weeks of being asymptomatic, you have recovered. It’s been two weeks, so the deduction is that, he has recovered,” the Deputy Health Minister told Accra-based Citi FM.

He added: “So the Health Minister is back to work. On Friday, he was at the Ga East Hospital to inspect the projects that are going on with the treatment centres. He started work before this interview so I guess he will be at work.”

African Examiner reports that many top politicians in Ghana had tested positive for the virus as Education Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh; CEO of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby; the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah and the NPP’s campaign manager, Peter Mac Manu all tested positive.

Also, the president, Akufo-Addo, is presently on a 14-day quarantine after a close aide of his contracted the virus.