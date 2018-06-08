W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ghana Set to Sack FA EXCO Over Alleged Kickbacks

Posted by African News, Latest News, West Africa Friday, June 8th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana has announced her resolve to dissolve its National Football Association a day after officials, were shown a documentary of an alleged taking kickback.

Information Minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid alleged that the FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi was involved in the scandal.

The two-hour documentary, titled: “When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm’’, by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was provided to the authorities last month before being screened in public for the first time Wednesday.

The FA head is yet to respond to multiple requests for comment.

However, the body said it would cooperate with any investigation.

 

Classified Adverts